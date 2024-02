This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated West Essex, 62-50, Wednesday, Feb. 14, at home for its third win in a row to improve to 11-14.

Junior forward Talan Bacote had 18 points, senior guard Shariff Brown had 13 points and junior junior guard Mekhi Field had 10 points for the Bengals.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. West Essex (Feb. 14)