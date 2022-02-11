Bloomfield HS boys basketball team defeats West Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated West Orange, 49-32, on Thursday, Feb. 10, at home in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game.

Senior guard Julian Paulino scored 15 points, senior guard Ramuel Gotrasse had 11 points, senior guard Isaiah Cortes had 9 points, and senior forward Uma Kalu and junior guard Shayne Hinton each had 5 points for the Bengals, who improved to 16-4 overall record and 9-3 in the division.

In earlier action, the Bengals defeated Caldwell, 45-44, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, on the road in a divisional game. Hinton had 13 points, Gotrasse had 10 points, Paulino had 9 points and Kalu had 8 points. It was Caldwell’s first loss in the division this season. Caldwell is in first place in the division with a 12-1 divisional record and 16-2 overall.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon