Bloomfield HS boys basketball team drops heartbreaker to East Orange Campus in ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ —The 10th-seeded Bloomfield High School boys basketball team lost a heartbreaking 45-44 decision to No. 7 seed East Orange Campus in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5, at EOC.

The EOC Jaguars won it on a three-pointer from Nahum Lewis with less than a second left in the game.

Junior guard Shayne Hinton had 20 points and senior forward Uma Kalu had 10 points for the Bengals, whose four-game winning streak came to an end and moved to a 14-4 overall record on the season. Senior guard Julian Paulino had 7 points, senior guard Ramuel Gotrasse had 5 points and senior guard Isaiah Cortes added two points for BHS.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon