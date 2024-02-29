Bloomfield HS boys basketball team ends season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team, seeded 13th, lost at fourth-seeded Memorial of West New York, 55-39, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The Bengals finished the season with an 11-16 overall record.

Junior guard Davieon McClain had 10 points to lead Bloomfield. Senior guard Shariff Brown had 9 points, freshman guard Sean Perrotta and senior forward Evit Dwyer each had 8 and junior forward Talan Bacote had 4 for Bloomfield.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon