Bloomfield HS boys basketball team enjoys wins during the week

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team won two straight games last week to improve to 9-7 overall on the season.

Senior Davieon McClain scored a game-high 20 points and senior Talan Bacote had 11 points to lead the Bengals to a 53-44 win over Irvington at home on Thursday, Jan. 23, in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game.

Sophomore AJ Cruz had nine points, sophomore Sean Perrotta had five points, and senior Ryan Brodbeck and sophomore Jeremiah Gonzalez each had four points for the Bengals, who avenged a 50-49 loss to Irvington in the season-opener.

Perrotta had 24 points and McClain had 16 points in the 66-47 home win over Clifton on Saturday, Jan. 25. Brodbeck scored nine points, Cruz netted eight points and Bacote contributed seven points.

In earlier action, BHS lost to Millburn, 55-49, Tuesday, Jan. 21, at home in an SEC-Colonial Division game. Bacote had 18 points and five rebounds, McClain had 11 points and six assists, Cruz notched eight points, Perrotta had seven points and four rebounds, and Brodbeck added three points and pulled down seven rebounds.

BHS, seeded 12th, was scheduled to host No. 21 seed American History in the 78th Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. The winner will visit No. 5 seed Montclair Immaculate on Saturday, Feb. 1, while the loser will face the winner between No. 28 Nutley and No. 37 Eagle Academy in the inaugural Essex County Invitational, also on Feb. 1.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Irvington (Jan. 23, at Bloomfield)