BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team lost to Columbia 70-55 in the season opener at home on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Senior guard Uche Anywanu had 16 points and six rebounds, and senior guard Amare Battice had 14 points for the Bengals. Junior forward Shariff Brown had 9 points and five rebounds, and senior guard Shayne Hinton had 7 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon