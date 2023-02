Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team fell to Morris Knolls 58-56 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at home.

Senior Uche Anyanwu had 25 points and senior Shayne Hinton had 20 points fo the Bengals moved to 3-14 overall on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon