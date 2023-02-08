Bloomfield HS boys basketball team falls to Payne Tech

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team lost to Payne Tech of Newark 80-62 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at home.

Junior center Evit Dwyer had 17 points, senior guard Uche Anyanwu had 13 points, senior guard Amare Battice had 11 points, sophomore forward Talan Bacote had 9 points, sophomore guard Davieon McClain had 8 points and senior guard Shayne Hinton had 2 points.

Bloomfield lost its second straight game to move to a 5-16 overall record.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon