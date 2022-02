This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team to Science Park, 46-35, on Saturday, Feb. 12, at home in a Super Essex Conference crossover game to move to a 16-5 overall record.

Senior guard Julian Paulino had 13 points, senior guard Isaiah Cortes had 7 points, Hinton had 5 points, junior guard Uche Anywanu and senior forward Seth Edwards each had 3 points and senior guard Uma Kalu added 2 points.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon