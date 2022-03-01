Bloomfield HS boys basketball team finishes stellar 19-7 season after tough loss to North Bergen in state sectional first round

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Despite a tough loss in the state sectional tournament, the Bloomfield High School boys basketball team enjoyed a stellar season.

The Bengals, seeded fourth, lost to No. 13 seed North Bergen, 41-39, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Monday, Feb. 28, at BHS.

The Bengals finished the season with a 19-7 overall record.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon