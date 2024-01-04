Bloomfield HS boys basketball team gains first win of the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Junior guard Davieon McClain scored 14 points and freshman guard Sean Perrotta had 12 points to lead the Bloomfield High School boys basketball team to a 56-52 overtime win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 27, in the semifinals of the Glen Ridge High School Holiday Tournament.

Senior guard Shariff Brown had 11 points, freshman guard AJ Cruz had 8; and senior forward Evit Dwyer and senior forward Marley Baker each had 2. It marked the Bengals’ first win of the season after losing their first four games.

The next day, the Bengals dropped a tough 41-39 decision to Glen Ridge in the championship game. Bloomfield led, 27-12, at halftime. McClain had 11 points, Cruz and Baker each had 8, and junior forward Talan Bacote had 3 points.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Glen Ridge (Dec. 28)