Bloomfield HS boys basketball team hopes to get back on track

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team hopes to get back to its winning ways.

The Bengals fell to Clifton 69-50 on Saturday, Jan. 21, at home for their seventh straight loss to move to 3-11 on the season.

Bloomfield, seeded 20th, was scheduled to host No. 29 seed Eagle Academy of Newark on Monday, Jan. 23, in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament. The winner will visit No. 13 seed Newark West Side in the preliminary third round on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon