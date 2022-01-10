Bloomfield HS boys basketball team improves to 6-0 on season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team continued its undefeated start to the season.

The Bengals defeated Verona, Livingston and Barringer to improve to 6-0.

Julian Paulino had 14 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal and Ramuel Gotrasse had 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead the Bengals to a 51-32 road win over Verona on Jan. 4.

Uma Kalu had 6 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals; Shayne Hinton had 6 points, two assists, three steals and one rebound; Seth Edwards had 4 points and eight rebounds; Isaiah Cortes recorded 4 points, two assists and two steals; Uche Anyanwu added 2 points and two steals and Isiah Ortiz had 1 point and three rebounds.

Kalu had 22 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks to power the Bengals to a 51-34 home win over Livingston on Jan. 6. Gotrasse had 12 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal; Edwards had 9 points and one steal; Hinton scored 6 points with two assists, two rebounds and two steals; Paulino had three rebounds and six assists; Cristian Armstrong added 2 points and one rebound; Anyanwu had one rebound; Ortiz had one rebound and one steal; and Amare Battice and Cortes each had one assist.

Paulino had 13 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Bengals to a 52-44 road win over Barringer on Jan. 8 in Newark. Edwards had 10 points; Gotrasse, Kalu and Hinton each scored 6 points; Anyanwu had 4 points; Cortes had 3 points; and Ortiz and Battice each had 2 points.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.