Bloomfield HS boys basketball team looks forward to the season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team will tip off the season on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home against Columbia High School.

The Bengals are under fifth-year head coach Mike Passero.

Here is this year’s roster:

Uche Anyanwu, senior guard, No. 11.

Talan Bacote, sophomore forward, No. 23.

Marley Baker, junior forward, No. 4.

Amare Battice, senior guard, No. 1.

Shariff Brown, junior forward, No. 5.

Jayden Clydesdale, sophomore guard, No. 22.

Evit Dwyer, junior center, No. 14.

Rayan Elghaly, sophomore forward, No. 15.

Tyler Forman, senior forward, No. 33.

Shayne Hinton, senior guard, No. 2.

Minks Jean-Francois, junior guard, No. 0.

Sami Kabakibi, senior center, No. 24.

Malachi Lee, junior guard, No. 3.

Davieon McClain, sophomore guard, No. 21.

Here is the season schedule; all the games are subject to change, so check before attending them:

Dec. 15: vs. Columbia, 7 p.m.

Dec. 17: at North Star Academy, 1 p.m.

Dec. 20: vs. Irvington, 4 p.m.

Dec. 22: at Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27: at Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, vs. David Brearley Regional, 5 p.m.

Dec. 28: at Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, to be determined.

Dec. 30: vs. Abundant Life Academy, noon.

Jan. 5: vs. University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 7: vs. Central, 1 p.m.

Jan. 10: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 12: at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Orange, 1 p.m.

Jan. 17: vs. North Star Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 19: at Irvington, 4 p.m.

Jan. 21: vs. Clifton, 1 p.m.

Jan. 24: vs. Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Jan. 31: vs. Morris Knolls, 4 p.m.

Feb. 2: at University, 4 p.m.

Feb. 3: vs. Marion P. Charter, 6 p.m.

Feb. 7: vs. Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Feb. 9: at Nutley, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: vs. Becton Regional, 6 p.m.

Feb. 16: vs. Technology, 6 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon