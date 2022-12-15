Bloomfield HS boys basketball team looks forward to the season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team will tip off the season on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home against Columbia High School.
The Bengals are under fifth-year head coach Mike Passero.
Here is this year’s roster:
- Uche Anyanwu, senior guard, No. 11.
- Talan Bacote, sophomore forward, No. 23.
- Marley Baker, junior forward, No. 4.
- Amare Battice, senior guard, No. 1.
- Shariff Brown, junior forward, No. 5.
- Jayden Clydesdale, sophomore guard, No. 22.
- Evit Dwyer, junior center, No. 14.
- Rayan Elghaly, sophomore forward, No. 15.
- Tyler Forman, senior forward, No. 33.
- Shayne Hinton, senior guard, No. 2.
- Minks Jean-Francois, junior guard, No. 0.
- Sami Kabakibi, senior center, No. 24.
- Malachi Lee, junior guard, No. 3.
- Davieon McClain, sophomore guard, No. 21.
Here is the season schedule; all the games are subject to change, so check before attending them:
- Dec. 15: vs. Columbia, 7 p.m.
- Dec. 17: at North Star Academy, 1 p.m.
- Dec. 20: vs. Irvington, 4 p.m.
- Dec. 22: at Caldwell, 7 p.m.
- Dec. 27: at Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, vs. David Brearley Regional, 5 p.m.
- Dec. 28: at Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, to be determined.
- Dec. 30: vs. Abundant Life Academy, noon.
- Jan. 5: vs. University, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 7: vs. Central, 1 p.m.
- Jan. 10: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 12: at Columbia, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 14: at Orange, 1 p.m.
- Jan. 17: vs. North Star Academy, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 19: at Irvington, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 21: vs. Clifton, 1 p.m.
- Jan. 24: vs. Caldwell, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 31: vs. Morris Knolls, 4 p.m.
- Feb. 2: at University, 4 p.m.
- Feb. 3: vs. Marion P. Charter, 6 p.m.
- Feb. 7: vs. Payne Tech, 4 p.m.
- Feb. 9: at Nutley, 5:30 p.m.
- Feb. 14: vs. Becton Regional, 6 p.m.
- Feb. 16: vs. Technology, 6 p.m.
