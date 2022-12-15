Bloomfield HS boys basketball team looks forward to the season

Bloomfield’s Shayne Hinton lays up a shot during a game last season.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team will tip off the season on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home against Columbia High School.

The Bengals are under fifth-year head coach Mike Passero.

Here is this year’s roster:

  • Uche Anyanwu, senior guard, No. 11.
  • Talan Bacote, sophomore forward, No. 23.
  • Marley Baker, junior forward, No. 4.
  • Amare Battice, senior guard, No. 1.
  • Shariff Brown, junior forward, No. 5.
  • Jayden Clydesdale, sophomore guard, No. 22.
  • Evit Dwyer, junior center, No. 14.
  • Rayan Elghaly, sophomore forward, No. 15.
  • Tyler Forman, senior forward, No. 33.
  • Shayne Hinton, senior guard, No. 2.
  • Minks Jean-Francois, junior guard, No. 0.
  • Sami Kabakibi, senior center, No. 24.
  • Malachi Lee, junior guard, No. 3.
  • Davieon McClain, sophomore guard, No. 21.

Here is the season schedule; all the games are subject to change, so check before attending them:

  • Dec. 15: vs. Columbia, 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 17: at North Star Academy, 1 p.m.
  • Dec. 20: vs. Irvington, 4 p.m.
  • Dec. 22: at Caldwell, 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 27: at Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, vs. David Brearley Regional, 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 28: at Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, to be determined.
  • Dec. 30: vs. Abundant Life Academy, noon.
  • Jan. 5: vs. University, 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 7: vs. Central, 1 p.m.
  • Jan. 10: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 12: at Columbia, 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 14: at Orange, 1 p.m.
  • Jan. 17: vs. North Star Academy, 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 19: at Irvington, 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 21: vs. Clifton, 1 p.m.
  • Jan. 24: vs. Caldwell, 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 31: vs. Morris Knolls, 4 p.m.
  • Feb. 2: at University, 4 p.m.
  • Feb. 3: vs. Marion P. Charter, 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 7: vs. Payne Tech, 4 p.m.
  • Feb. 9: at Nutley, 5:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 14: vs. Becton Regional, 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 16: vs. Technology, 6 p.m.

