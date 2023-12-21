Bloomfield HS boys basketball team looks to regroup from tough start to season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team is looking to regroup from a tough 0-2 start to the season.

The Bengals lost to Columbia High School, 6-3-48, in the season opener on Dec. 14 at CHS in Maplewood.

Freshman guard Sean Perrotta had 13 points with four rebounds, junior guard Davieon McClain had 12 points with three assists and three rebounds, and junior forward Talan Bacote had 9 points with three rebounds for the Bengals. Senior center Evit Dwyer also had 4 points for BHS.

Bloomfield lost to North Star Academy, 55-48, on Dec. 16 at home. Freshman guard AJ Cruz had 12 points, McClain had 10, Bacot and Perrotta each had 8, senior guard Shariff Brown had 7 and Dwyer had 3.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon and Rocco Ungaro