Bloomfield HS boys basketball team moves to 4-3

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated Bard and lost to Newark Tech to move to a 4-3 record on the season.

Sean Perrotta scored 22 points and fellow sophomore guard AJ Cruz scored 19 points to lead the Bengals past Bard, 66-23, Friday, Jan. 3, at BHS in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game. Junior forward Filbert Hernandez had six points; senior guard/forward Talan Bacote had five points; senior guard Davieon McClain had four points; and senior forward/center Ryan Brodbeck, junior forward Ruben Pierre, junior guard Justin Gray, junior forward Josh Villerente and senior forward/guard Darious Rivas each had two points. Brodbeck also had eight rebounds and four blocked shots, Perrotta had five rebounds and five steals, and McClain had four assists.

The Bengals lost to Newark Tech, 62-43, Saturday, Jan. 4, at BHS in an SEC crossover divisional game. Bacote scored 18 points, McClain scored 17 points, Cruz had six points and sophomore guard Jeremiah Gonzalez had two points. Newark Tech moved to 6-1.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Newark Tech