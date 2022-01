This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — After winning its first six games, the Bloomfield High School boys basketball team lost for the first time this season, falling to Caldwell, 33-31, on Jan. 11 at home.

Junior guard Shayne Hinton scored 12 points, senior forward Seth Edwards had 7 points, senior guard Julian Paulino had 4 points, and senior guard Isiah Cortes and senior forward Uma Kalu each had 2 points.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon