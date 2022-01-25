Bloomfield HS boys basketball team picks up more wins, improves to 10-2

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated North Star Academy, 68-61, in overtime on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at home.

Senior guard Julian Paulino scored 24 points, including five 3-pointers, and added five rebounds, and senior guard Ramuel Gotrasse had 14 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Bengals. Junior guard Shayne Hinton had 12 points, three assists and five steals; senior forward Seth Edwards had 9 points and nine rebounds; and senior forward Uma Kalu had 7 points and six rebounds for Bloomfield.

The Bengals then lost to Belleville, 42-37, on Friday, Jan. 21, at home. Paulino had 11 points, Edwards had eight points, Gotrasse and Hinton each had 5 points, and Uche Anyanwu and Kalu each had 3 points for the Bengals, whose three-game win streak ended.

Bloomfield bounced back with a 60-52 home win over Memorial of West New York on Saturday, Jan. 22, to improve to 10-2 overall on the season. Kalu scored 16 points, Gotrasse had 13 points, Edwards had 12 points, Hinton had 11 points, Paulino had 10 points and Isaiah Cortes added 6 points.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon