Bloomfield HS boys basketball team posts victories

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team won two straight games, defeating Payne Tech and Newark Academy to improve to 10-14 on the season.

Senior guard Shariff Brown scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and junior forward Talan Bacote had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bengals to a 60-59 win over Payne Tech on Thursday, Feb. 8, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game in Newark.

Junior guard Davieon McClain had 13 points and eight assists; freshman guard Sean Perrotta had 2 points, eight rebounds and five assists; senior forward Calvin Mott added 2 points and three blocks; junior guard Mekhi Field posted four rebounds and senior forward Evit Dwyer had 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Cruz scored 18 points, Bacote had 13 points and McClain had 11 points to power the Bengals to a 59-36 home win over Newark Academy on Saturday, Feb. 10, in a SEC divisional crossover game. Dwyer recorded 9 points and Perrotta and Field each had 4 points. It was the Bengals’ fourth win in five games.

In earlier action, Bloomfield lost to Newark Tech, 74-52, Tuesday, Feb. 6, at home in a Liberty Division game. McClain had 22 points, Bacote had 12, Brown and Cruz each had 5, Perrotta and Dwyer each had 3 and Mott added 2.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Newark Tech (Feb. 6)