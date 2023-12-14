Bloomfield HS boys basketball team ready to tip off season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team is getting ready for the upcoming season.

The Bengals, under sixth-year head coach Mike Passero, return a good nucleus looking to improve on last year’s 8-17 overall record.

The returning players are senior forward Evit Dwyer, senior guards Shariff Brown and Malachi Lee, senior point guard Davieon McClain and senior 6-foot-2 forward Talan Bacote.

Other players expected to contribute are senior 6-3 forward Marley Baker and senior forward Calvin Mott. Also, freshmen Sean Perrotta and AJ Cruz show promise.

The Bengals will tip off the season on the road against Columbia HS in Maplewood on Thursday, Dec. 14, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. They will host North Star Academy on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 11:30 a.m. and visit Irvington on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m., both in divisional play.

Note – Dwyer, a standout pitcher on the BHS baseball team, recently committed to continue his baseball career at Division III Arcadia University in Montgomery County, Pa.

