Bloomfield HS boys basketball team to tip off season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team will visit Irvington on Tuesday, Dec. 17, to begin the season.
The following are the players on the BHS roster:
Seniors
- Davieon McClain, 6-foot guard.
- Ryan Brodbeck, 6-5 forward.
- Talan Bacote, 6-5 forward.
- Darious Rivas, 6-2 forward.
Juniors
- Filbert Hernandez, 6-2 forward.
- Ruben Pierre, 6-2 forward.
Sophomores
- Jeremiah Gonzalez, 5-11 guard.
- AJ Cruz, 5-10 guard.
- Sean Perrotta, 6-1 guard.
- Weylin Lugo, 5-11 guard.
- Justin Gray, 5-9 guard.
- Josh Villorente, 6-2 forward.
The Bengals are looking to improve on last year’s 11-16 mark. McClain was named to the Second Team, and Perrotta and Bacote were named Honorable Mention on the All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division last season.
The following is the Bengals’ schedule:
Dec. 17: at Irvington, 7 p.m.
Dec. 19: North Star Academy, 7 p.m.
Dec. 21: at University, 1 p.m.
Dec. 27-28: at Glen Ridge Holiday tournament
Jan. 3: Bard, 6 p.m.
Jan. 4: Newark Tech, 11:30 a.m.
Jan. 7: at Montclair, 7 p.m.
Jan. 11: Belleville, 11:30 a.m.
Jan. 14: Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Jan. 16: at West Side, 4 p.m.
Jan. 18: vs. Hudson Catholic, at Caldwell University, 3 p.m.
Jan. 21: Millburn, 7 p.m.
Jan. 23: Irvington, 4 p.m.
Jan. 25: Clifton, 11:30 a.m.
Jan. 28: at North Star Academy, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4: Montclair, 4 p.m.
Feb. 6: at West Essex, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11: at Caldwell, 7 p.m.
Feb. 14: at Nutley, 6 p.m.
Feb. 18: at Millburn, 4 p.m
Feb. 20: Morris Knolls, 6 p.m.
Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon