Bloomfield HS boys basketball team to tip off season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team will visit Irvington on Tuesday, Dec. 17, to begin the season.

The following are the players on the BHS roster:

Seniors

Davieon McClain, 6-foot guard.

Ryan Brodbeck, 6-5 forward.

Talan Bacote, 6-5 forward.

Darious Rivas, 6-2 forward.

Juniors

Filbert Hernandez, 6-2 forward.

Ruben Pierre, 6-2 forward.

Sophomores

Jeremiah Gonzalez, 5-11 guard.

AJ Cruz, 5-10 guard.

Sean Perrotta, 6-1 guard.

Weylin Lugo, 5-11 guard.

Justin Gray, 5-9 guard.

Josh Villorente, 6-2 forward.

The Bengals are looking to improve on last year’s 11-16 mark. McClain was named to the Second Team, and Perrotta and Bacote were named Honorable Mention on the All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division last season.

The following is the Bengals’ schedule:

Dec. 17: at Irvington, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19: North Star Academy, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: at University, 1 p.m.

Dec. 27-28: at Glen Ridge Holiday tournament

Jan. 3: Bard, 6 p.m.

Jan. 4: Newark Tech, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 7: at Montclair, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11: Belleville, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 14: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Jan. 16: at West Side, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18: vs. Hudson Catholic, at Caldwell University, 3 p.m.

Jan. 21: Millburn, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23: Irvington, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25: Clifton, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 28: at North Star Academy, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4: Montclair, 4 p.m.

Feb. 6: at West Essex, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11: at Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Feb. 14: at Nutley, 6 p.m.

Feb. 18: at Millburn, 4 p.m

Feb. 20: Morris Knolls, 6 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon