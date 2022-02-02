Bloomfield HS boys basketball team topples foes, gears up for ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated Livingston and Irvington in consecutive games to improve to a 12-3 overall record and 6-3 in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division.

Junior guard Shayne Hinton had 8 points, senior guard Julian Paulino had 7 points and senior forward Uma Kalu had 6 points in the 31-27 win at Livingston on Thursday, Jan. 27, in a divisional game. Senior guard Ramuel Gotrasse had 5 points, senior forward Seth Edwards had 3 points and senior guard Isaiah Cortes added 2.

Kalu and Hinton each had 12 points, and Gotrasse had 11 points in the 55-41 home win over Irvington on Friday, Jan. 28, in an SEC crossover game. Edwards had 9 points, and Paulino had 8.

In earlier action last week, the Bengals fell at Millburn, 60-37, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, in a divisional game. Hinton had 10 points, Kalu had 9 points, Paulino and Gotrasse each had 7, and Edwards had 4.

The Bengals, seeded 10th, are scheduled to host No. 23 seed Barringer in the third preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. The winner will visit No. 7 seed East Orange Campus in the first round on Saturday, Feb. 5.