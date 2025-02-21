Bloomfield HS boys basketball team tops Nutley

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Sophomore guard Sean Perrotta scored 19 points and senior guard Davieon McClain scored 18 points to lead the Bloomfield High School boys basketball team to a 62-42 home win over Nutley on Friday, Feb. 14, in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game.

Senior forward Talan Bacote had eight points, sophomore guard AJ Cruz had six, sophomore guard Jeremiah Gonzalez had five, and senior forward Ryan Brodbeck and junior forward Filbert Hernandez each had two for the Bengals, who led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter and 34-18. BHS outscored Nutley, 17-8, in the third quarter to extend the lead to 48-26. Bloomfield improved to 13-10 on the season, while Nutley moved to 14-9.

In earlier action, the Bengals lost to Caldwell, 58-55, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Caldwell in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game. Perrotta had a game-high 28 points, McClain had 12 points; and Bacote, Brodbeck and Cruz each had five points for the Bengals. Caldwell improved to 17-2 and 9-0 in the division with the win.

The Bengals were scheduled to visit Millburn on Tuesday, Feb.18, after press time. They will host Morris Knolls on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. and host Manchester Regional on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 12:30 p.m. in the final regular-season game.

BHS will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1,Group 4 state tournament that begins Thursday, Feb. 27.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Nutley (Feb. 14, at Bloomfield)