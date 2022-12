Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated both David Brearley High School, of Kenilworth, 65-30 on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Glen Ridge High School 49-34 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the Glen Ridge Holiday tournament.

The Bengals improved to 2-4 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon