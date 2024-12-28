Bloomfield HS boys basketball team wins two straight games

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team won two straight games to improve to 2-1 through Saturday, Dec. 21.

BHS defeated North Star Academy, 70-59, in the home-opener on Thursday, Dec. 19. Senior guard Davieon McClain had 25 points, five assists and four rebounds and sophomore guard AJ Cruz had 20 points and four rebounds to lead the Bengals, who moved to 1-1 on the season.

Senior forward Talan Bacote had six points, five rebounds and four assists, sophomore guards Jeremiah Gonzalez and Sean Perrotta each had six points, senior forward Ryan Brodbeck had five points and 10 rebounds and junior Ruben Pierre contributed four points for Bloomfield.

The Bengals then defeated Pope John, 70-21, at BHS on Saturday, Dec. 21. Perrotta had 22 points, McClain had 18 points and Bacote had 11.

In the season-opener, the Bengals lost to Irvington, 50-49, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Irvington. Perrotta scored a game-high 27 points and added five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Bacote had eight points and four rebounds and McClain had five points and seven rebounds.

Upcoming games

Dec. 27: Glen Ridge Holiday tournament, vs. Mountain Lakes, noon.

Dec. 28: Glen Ridge Holiday tournament, opponent and time to be determined.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. North Star Academy (Dec. 19) and vs. Pope John (Dec. 21)