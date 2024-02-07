Bloomfield HS boys hoops competes against Newark Tech

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team lost to Newark Tech, 74-52, Tuesday, Feb. 6, at home.

Junior guard Davieon McClain scored 22 points, junior forward Talan Bacote had 12 points, senior guard Shariff Brown and freshman guard AJ Cruz each had 5 points, freshman guard Sean Perrotta and senior center Evit Dwyer each had 3 points and senior forward Calvin Mott had 2 points for the Bengals, who moved to 8-14 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon