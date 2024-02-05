Bloomfield HS boys hoops defeats American History

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated American History, 72-55, at home on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Senior guard Shariff Brown scored 20 points, freshman guard AJ Cruz had 14 points, junior guard Davieon McClain recorded 13 points, junior forward Talan Bacote posted 12 points, freshman guard Sean Perrotta had 7 points, junior guard Mekhi Field added 4 points and senior forward Marley Baker chipped in 2 points.

The Bengals improved to 8-13 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. American History (Feb. 3)