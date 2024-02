This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Senior guard Shariff Brown had 19 points, senior forward Evit Dwyer had 18 points and freshman guard Sean Perrotta had 12 points to lead the Bengals to a 63-49 home win over Nutley on Friday, Feb. 2.

Junior guard Davieon McClain and junior forward Talan Bacote each had 7 points for Bloomfield, who improved to 7-13.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Nutley (Feb. 2)