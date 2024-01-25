Bloomfield HS boys hoops defeats West Orange in the ECT

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Senior guard Shariff Brown scored 19 points and freshman guard Sean Perrotta scored 17 points to lead the Bloomfield High School boys basketball team to a 64-55 home win over West Orange High School in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Jan. 22.

Senior forward Evit Dwyer had 11 points, junior guard Davieon McClain had 9, senior forward Marley Baker had 5, junior forward Talan Bacote added 2 and junior guard Mekhi Field hit a free throw for the Bengals. West Orange was the No. 32 seed.

The 17th-seeded Bengals, who received a bye in the preliminary first round, improved to 6-9 on the season and will visit No. 16 seed Irvington High School in the preliminary third round. The winner will visit top-seeded Immaculate Conception, of Montclair, in the first round on Saturday, Jan. 27.

In earlier action, the Bengals lost to North Star Academy, 48-46, Thursday, Jan. 18, in Newark. Perrotta had 12 points, Brown and Bacote each 11 and McClain had 9.

The Bengals fell at Clifton High School, 52-43, Saturday, Jan. 20. McClain had 16 points, Perrotta had 9, freshman guard AJ Cruz scored 7 and Brown, Bacote and Baker each had 3.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. West Orange (Jan. 22)