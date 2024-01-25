Bloomfield HS boys hoops falls to Irvington

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team fell to Irvington High School, 62-52, Tuesday, Jan. 23, at home in a Super Essex Conference—Liberty Division game.

Freshman Sean Perrotta had a game-high 18 points for the Bengals, who moved to 6-10 overall and 1-7 in the division.

Junior forward Talan Bacote had 11 points and eight rebounds, junior guard Davieon McClain had 8 points and four assists, and senior guard Shariff Brown had 6 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The two teams will meet again on Thursday, Jan. 25, in the preliminary third round of the Essex County Tournament at Irvington at 4 p.m. Bloomfield is seeded No. 17 and Irvington is the No. 16 seed. The winner will visit top-seeded Immaculate Conception, of Montclair, in the round of 16 on Saturday, Jan. 27.

In earlier action, Brown scored 19 points and Perrotta scored 17 points to lead Bloomfield to a 64-55 home win over West Orange High School in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Jan. 22.

Senior forward Evit Dwyer had 11 points, McClain had 9, senior forward Marley Baker had 5, Bacote added 2 and junior guard Mekhi Field hit a free throw for the Bengals. West Orange was the No. 32 seed.

The Bengals lost to North Star Academy, 48-46, Thursday, Jan. 18, in Newark. Perrotta had 12 points, Brown and Bacote each 11 and McClain had 9.

The Bengals fell at Clifton High School, 52-43, Saturday, Jan. 20. McClain had 16 points, Perrotta had 9, freshman guard AJ Cruz scored 7 and Brown, Bacote and Baker each had 3

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Irvington (Jan. 23)