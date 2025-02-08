Bloomfield HS boys hoops posts good county tourney run

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 12th-seeded Bloomfield High School boys basketball team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

Sophomore AJ Cruz scored 10 points and senior Davieon McClain scored 15 points to lead the Bengals to a 59-36 win over No. 21 seed American History in the ECT preliminary round on Thursday, Jan. 30, at BHS.

Senior Talan Bacote had 13 points, sophomore Sean Perrotta and junior Ruben Pierre each had four points, and sophomore Jeremiah Gonzalez added three points for the Bengals.

BHS then lost a tough 60-57 decision at fifth-seeded Montclair Immaculate Conception in the first round on Saturday, Feb. 1. Bacote had 20 points, Perrota had 14, McClain had 12, Cruz had seven, and senior Ryan Brodbeck and Gonzalez each had two.

Bloomfield rallied in the fourth quarter, as they outscored Montclair Immaculate, 20-11. But the comeback fell short. The Bengals had their four-game winning streak stopped and moved to 11-8 overall on the season.

In earlier action, the Bengals defeated North Star Academy, 51-46, Tuesday, Jan. 28, at North Star in Newark in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game. Perrotta had 20 points and 10 rebounds; Cruz had 14 points; Bacote had eight points and five rebounds; and McClain had seven points, three rebounds and three assists. Brodbeck had eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks; Gonzalez added two points and three rebounds; and Pierre grabbed two rebounds.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. American History (Essex County Tournament preliminary round, at Bloomfield)