Bloomfield HS boys hoops team falls to Bard

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team lost to Bard High School of Newark 61-50 on Monday, Feb. 6, at home.

Senior guard Shayne Hinton had 21 points, senior guard Amare Battice had 15 points, junior forward Shariff Brown had 8 points, and senior guard Uche Anyanwu had 4 points and sophomore forward Talan Bacote hdad 2 points for the Bengals, whose two-game winning streak ended. BHS moved to a 5-15 overall record on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon