Bloomfield HS boys hoops team falls to Eagle Academy in ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team, seeded 20th, lost to No. 29 seed Eagle Academy of Newark 66-52 in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament at home on Monday, Jan. 23.

Senior guard Uche Anyanwu had 11 points, sophomore guard Davieon McClain had 9 points, senior guard Shayne Hinton and junior center Evit Dwyer each had 8 points, senior guard Amare Battice had 7 points, sophomore Talan Bacote had 4 points, sophomore Jayden Clydesdale had 3 points, and junior guard Malachi Lee had 2 points for the Bengals, who lost their eighth straight game to move to a 3-12 record overall.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

  

