This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team lost to North Star Academy 55-50 at home on Tuesday, Jan. 19, to move to a 3-9 overall record on the season.

Shayne Hinton had 18 points, Shariff Brown had 10 points, and Amare Battice, Uche Anyanwu and Evit Dwyer each had 6 points.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon