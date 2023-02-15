Bloomfield HS boys hoops team falls to West Orange in overtime

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team lost a heartbreaking 51-46 overtime decision to West Orange High School on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at home.

West Orange outscored the BHS Bengals 12-7 in overtime. West Orange was led by sophomore forward Terrell Wilfong, who had 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals; and senior forward Jhensen Touze, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds..

Also for West Orange, junior guard Jaden Livingston had 8 points and five rebounds; sophomore guard Nick Matos had 8 points and three rebounds; sophomore guard Miles Price had 5 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks; and senior center Jesse Makachi had 3 points and two rebounds.

Bloomfield moved to a 7-17 overall record and West Orange moved to a 15-9 record.

