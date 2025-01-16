Bloomfield HS boys hoops team works overtime games

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — After splitting back-to-back overtime games, the Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated Belleville, 57-42, Saturday, Jan. 11, at home.

Senior guard Talan Bacote scored 23 points, and sophomore guard Sean Perrotta and senior forward Ryan Brodbeck each had 10 points to lead Bengals, who improved to 6-4 on the season.

Sophomore guard Jeremiah Gonzalez had seven points, sophomore guard AJ Cruz had four points, senior guard Davieon McClain added two points and junior guard Justin Gray made a free throw for the Bengals, who improved to 6-4 on the season.

In earlier action, the Bengals defeated Montclair, 83-76, in triple overtime on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Montclair. McClain had 26 points, four assists and three rebounds; Cruz scored 18 points; Bacote recorded 17 points, four rebounds and four steals; Perrotta had 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists; Gonzalez posted six points with two rebounds and two steals; and Brodbeck grabbed eight rebounds. Bloomfield outscored Mpntclair, 13-8, in the fourth quarter to tie it 57-57. After the score was tied 63-63 at the end of the first overtime and 71-71 at the end of the second overtime, Bloomfield won the third overtime, 12-5.

Bloomfield lost to Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 55-50, in double overtime on Thursday, Jan. 9, at home. Bacote had 19 points, Cruz had 12, Brodbeck had eight, Perrota had seven and McClain added four.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon