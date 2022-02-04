Bloomfield HS boys hoops tops Barringer in ECT; will visit East Orange Campus in the first round

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 10th-seeded Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated No. 26 seed Barringer, 60-47, in the final preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 3, at BHS.

Senior forward Uma Kalu had 15 points, senior forward Seth Edwards had 12 points, junior guard Shayne Hinton had 11 points, senior guard Ramuel Gotrasse had 10 points, senior guard guard Julian Paulino had 8 points and senior guard Isaiah Cortes had 3 points.

The Bengals, who won their fourth straight game to improve to 14-3 overall, will visit No. 7 seed East Orange Campus in the first round on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. The winner will face the winner between No. 2 seed Immaculate Conception of Montclair and No. 18 seed Orange in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the higher-seeded site.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon