Bloomfield HS boys hoops wins three straight games

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team enjoyed an early-season three-game winning streak. The Bengals defeated North Star Academy, 70-59, Dec. 19, and Pope John, 70-21, Dec. 21, both at BHS, in regular-season action. Bloomfield then participated in the Glen Ridge Holiday tournament, defeating Mountain Lakes, before losing to Glen Ridge.

Senior forward Talan Bacote had 19 points, four rebounds and four steals; and senior guard Davieon McClain had 11 points and four assists in the 43-40 win over Mountain Lakes on Friday, Dec. 27.

Sophomore guard Sean Perrotta had six points, five rebounds and three assists; and sophomore guard AJ Cruz had six points and two rebounds for the Bengals.

Senior forward Ryan Brodbeck had seven rebounds, two assists and steals.

Bloomfield fell to Glen Ridge, 57-47, on Saturday, Dec. 28. The loss ended the Bengals’ three-game win streak. Bloomfield moved to 3-2.

The following are upcoming games:

Jan. 3: Bard, 6 p.m.

Jan. 4: Newark Tech, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 7: at Montclair, 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Glen Ridge, Dec. 28