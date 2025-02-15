Bloomfield HS boys indoor track and field enjoys stellar Essex County Relay meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys indoor track and field team finished third overall at the Essex County Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, New York on Wednesday, Feb. 5. It marked the best-ever finish for the program in this meet. It also marked the first time that a BHS team, boys or girls, had finished in the top three at this meet.

The following are the Bengals’ top performances:

The 4×55-meter shuttle hurdle team took second place in 31.11 seconds. The team consisted of seniors Victor Carthell, Jabari Murray and Alexander Travers, and junior Jeremy Tejada. They set a national qualifying mark and earned a berth at the upcoming New Balance Indoor Nationals.

The 4×200-meter relay team took second place in 1 minute, 30.74 seconds, and also earned a berth at the New Balance Nationals. The team consisted of seniors James Fields and Travers, junior Marcel Rosario and sophomore Aaron Varner.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 3:32.17. The team consisted of senior Bryant Gordon, Fields, Travers and Tejada.

Gordon, seniors Brendon Ng and Miguel Lopez, and junior Russell Forgett took fifth place in the 4×800-meter relay in 8:46.98.

In the high jump, senior Desmond Comer took sixth place at 5 feet, 8 inches; and junior Lennox McPherson-Abrams took seventh place at 5-6, to tie for third place overall.

In the shot put, junior Jalen Gray took third place at 41-8.75 and sophomore Joelle Urdanivia took ninth place at 37-10.25 to tie for third place overall.

On the girls’ side, BHS finished seventh overall.

Senior Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher and sophomores Alana Dennis, Amira Nicholas and Katelyn Estevez took fourth place in the 4×51.5-meter shuttle hurdle relay in 38.95.

The sprint medley relay took fourth place in 4:30.17. The team consisted of Cruz Fletcher, who ran a 200-meter leg; Dennis, 200-meter leg; sophomore Delilah Tapia, 400-meter leg; and freshman Oona Nance, 800-meter leg.

The 4×200-meter relay team took fifth place in 1:48.59. The team consisted of Cruz-Fletcher, Dennis, Nicholas and Tapia. In the shot put, junior Thalia Bell took fifth place at 33-9.5; senior Svetlana Delavin took 17th place at 26.4.75 and junior Destiny Rambaran was 21st at 23-9 to tie for fourth place overall.

Livingston won the boys and girls team titles.

The BHS boys and girls team are under head coach Terry Iavarone.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield head track and field coach Terry Iavarone