Bloomfield HS boys relay team excel at Group 4 track state championships

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys 4×400-meter relay team finished in eighth place in a time of 3 minutes, 30.77 seconds at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 indoor track and field state championships at the Bennett Athletic Complex’s Bubble in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Sophomore Jeremy Tejada was the other boys competitor at the meet. He took 14th place in the preliminaries of the 55-meter hurdles in 8.10.

Bloomfield had three girls competitors at the meet. Freshman Alana Dennis took 13th place in the preliminaries of the 55-meter dash in 7.53. Junior Ashley Toro took 20th place in the finals of the 800-meter run in 2:30.39. Junior Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took 15th in the preliminaries of the 55-meter hurdles in 8.81.

The Group 4 state meet consisted of the top-six finishers in each event from the sectional meets.