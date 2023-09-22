Bloomfield HS boys soccer goalie saves two PKs in win

This slideshow requires JavaScript.





BELLEVILLE, NJ — The odds of stopping a penalty shot in soccer, by most accounts, are not favorable.

But Christopher House defied the odds – not once – but twice in the same game.

House, a senior, stopped two penalty shots in the Bloomfield High School boys soccer team’s thrilling 1-0 victory over Belleville on Saturday morning, Sept. 16, at Clearman Field in Belleville.

In a scoreless game, he made a diving save on a penalty shot with under 20 minutes left in the first half.

The Bengals broke the stalemate when senior Michael Hamberlin headed in a shot late in the first half, off an assist from freshman Jake Buccieri.

With five seconds remaining in regulation, Belleville had another penalty-kick opportunity. House came through again with the save, sealing the victory. House finished with 10 saves.

The Bengals then defeated Technology, 3-1, Monday, Sept. 18, for their third win in a row to improve to 4-2. Senior Perry Kostidakis scored two goals; junior Demarie Blaire had one goal; and sophomore Jonghchan Lee, junior Miguel Ganhito and junior Daniel Pena each had an assist. House made four saves.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, the Bengals defeated visiting Caldwell, 1-0, in double overtime. Anderson Ramos, a senior, scored the goal on an assist from Hamberlin. House made eight saves.

Here are upcoming games:

Sept. 22: vs.Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26: vs. Columbia, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28: vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Photos and video by Joe Ragozzino

Bloomfield vs. Belleville, on Saturday, Sept. 15, at Clearman Field in Belleville