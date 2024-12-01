Bloomfield HS boys soccer players kick up conference honors

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield HS boys soccer players kick up conference honors

Demarie Blair heads the ball during the 2-1 win against South Plainfield. in the season opener on Sept. 4 at Watsessing Park field. Blair made the Second Team on the All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division.
Miguel Ganhito (senior) controls the ball during the 2-1 win over South Plainfield in the season opener on Sept. 4. Ganito made the First Team on the All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division this season.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team featured five players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division honors this season, selected by the divisional coaches.

Senior Miguel Ganhito made the First Team.

Seniors Fabian Madrid and Demarie Blair made the Second Team.

Seniors Daniel Pena and Miguel Lopez made the Honorable Mention.

The Bengals, under head coach Mike Aiello, finished with an 11-8-2 record this season. 

The sixth-seeded Bengals lost in a heartbreaking 3-2 decision to 11th-seeded Fair Lawn in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 5, to end the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

  

Bloomfield HS boys soccer players kick up conference honors added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →