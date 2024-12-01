Bloomfield HS boys soccer players kick up conference honors

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team featured five players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division honors this season, selected by the divisional coaches.

Senior Miguel Ganhito made the First Team.

Seniors Fabian Madrid and Demarie Blair made the Second Team.

Seniors Daniel Pena and Miguel Lopez made the Honorable Mention.

The Bengals, under head coach Mike Aiello, finished with an 11-8-2 record this season.

The sixth-seeded Bengals lost in a heartbreaking 3-2 decision to 11th-seeded Fair Lawn in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 5, to end the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon