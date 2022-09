BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team defeated Glen Ridge, 2-0, on Sept. 22 at Watsessing Park. Alex Capet scored on an assist by Ethan Leon in the first half, and Perry Kostidakis scored in the second half on an assist by Samir Sheeha. Christopher House made six saves for the shutout.

The Bengals then lost to Columbia, 5-1, on Sept. 24 at Underhill Field in Maplewood to move to a 2-5 record.