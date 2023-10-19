Bloomfield HS boys soccer team defeats Glen Ridge in Essex County Tournament first round

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The eighth-seeded Bloomfield High School boys soccer team defeated No. 9 seed Glen Ridge High School, 2-1, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Foley Field.

Miguel Ganhit and Nicholas Travers each had a goal, and Michael Hamberlin and Justin Gomez each had one assist for the Bengals. Christopher House made 10 saves.

Bloomfield lost at No. 1 seed Montclair, 4-0, in the quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 13, to move to an 11-5 overall record.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Glen Ridge (Oct. 11, Essex County Tournament first round)