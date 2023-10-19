Bloomfield HS boys soccer team defeats Glen Ridge in Essex County Tournament first round

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield HS boys soccer team defeats Glen Ridge in Essex County Tournament first round

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The eighth-seeded Bloomfield High School boys soccer team defeated No. 9 seed Glen Ridge High School, 2-1, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Foley Field.

Miguel Ganhit and Nicholas Travers each had a goal, and Michael Hamberlin and Justin Gomez each had one assist for the Bengals. Christopher House made 10 saves.

Bloomfield lost at No. 1 seed Montclair, 4-0, in the quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 13, to move to an 11-5 overall record. 

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Glen Ridge (Oct. 11, Essex County Tournament first round)

 

  

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team defeats Glen Ridge in Essex County Tournament first round added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →