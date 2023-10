This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy, 1-0, Thursday, Sept. 28, at Watsessing Park.

Justin Gomez scored on an assist from Jake Buccieri in the second half. Christopher House made eight saves for the shutout. Bloomfield improved to 7-3 with the win.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon