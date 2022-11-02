Bloomfield HS boys soccer team enjoys fine turnaround despite loss in sectional

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team lost a heartbreaking 1-0 decision to second-seeded West Orange in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, Oct. 27, at West Orange.

The Bengals finished the season with an 8-11-1 record. 

Bloomfield enjoyed a strong turnaround this season. They were 2-8 before going 6-3-1 to finish the season, which included a four-game unbeaten streak entering the state tournament. During the streak, the Bengals defeated Newark Tech, 6-0, on Monday, Oct. 17, at Weequahic Park in Newark; defeated East Orange Campus, 4-2, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Foley Field; defeated Technology, 1-0, on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Foley Field; tied Verona, 1-1, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Foley Field; and defeated Nutley, 2-0, on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Park Oval in Newark.

 

  

