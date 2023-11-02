Bloomfield HS boys soccer team enjoys successful season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team finished a successful season.

The Bengals, under head coach Mike Aiello, finished with a 13-6-1 overall record this season after losing to No. 13 seed Union City, 2-0, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Foley Field. The Bengals were seeded fourth.

Bloomfield started 0-2 before going on a five-game winning streak. After losing to Columbia, the Bengals won the next three games. They dropped a 1-0 decision to Millburn before beating Ferris, 2-1, in an independent game and beating Glen Ridge, 2-1, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament.

Following a 4-0 loss at top-seeded and eventual runner-up Montclair in the ECT quarterfinals, the Bengals defeated East Orange Campus High School, 2-0, at East Orange and Morristown, 1-0, at Foley Field before playing Nutley to a scoreless tie on Monday, Oct. 23, at Foley in the regular-season finale.

The Bengals finished in second place in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division with a 6-1 divisional record. The Liberty Division is the “B” division of the conference. Newark Academy won the division.

Senior goalie Christopher House was one of the top goalies in the area. Other seniors were Rainer Elias, Justin Gomez, Perry Kostidakis, Ethan Leon, Caleb Dalley, Bryan Ng, Michael Hamberlin, Manuel Lopez, Juan Pozo, Justin Navarro, Joseph Cayamcela, Samuel Kornstein, Michael Andino, Jaoquin Torres, Anderson Ramos and Adrian Reyes. The juniors were Miguel Ganhito, Fabian Madrid, Brendan Ng, Daniel Pena, Miguel Lopez, Demarie Blair, Gabriell Bastidas and Nico Travers. The sophomores were Jonghcan Lee and goalie Alex Leon. The freshmen Jake Buccieri and Julius Deputato.