Bloomfield HS boys soccer team enjoys victories, clinches state tournament berth

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team enjoyed a memorable week, with victories over Newark Tech, Technology and East Orange.

Shayne Hinton had two goals to lead the Bengals in a 6-0 win over Newark Tech on Monday, Oct. 17, at Weequahic Park in Newark. Perry Kostidakis had one goal and one assist; Cosme Imbert, Jerry Prieto and Angel Gonzalez each had a goal; Alex Capet had two assists; and Mateo Cruz had one assist. Christopher House made two saves.

Capet scored one goal and added two assists, Bryan Ng had one goal and one assist, and Kostidakis and Hinton each scored a goal in the 4-2 win over East Orange Campus on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Foley Field. Cruz also had one assist.

Hinton scored on an assist from Kevin Rivas in the first half to lift the Bengals to a 1-0 win over Technology on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Foley Field.

The Bengals tied Verona,1-1, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Foley Field. The tie clinched a berth in the state tournament for the Bengals, who moved to a 7-10-1 record.

Bloomfield, seeded 15th, will visit No. 2 seed West Orange in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. The winner will face the winner of No. 7 seed Fair and No. 10 seed Columbia in the quarterfinals on Monday, Oct. 31.