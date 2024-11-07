Bloomfield HS boys soccer team is No. 6 seed in state sectional tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team gained the No. 6 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

The Bengals were scheduled to host No. 11 seed Fair Lawn in the first round on Tuesday, Nov. 5, after press time. The winner will face either No. 3 seed Clifton or No. 14 seed Passaic in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 8, at the higher-seeded school. The semifinals are Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The Bengals, under head coach Mike Aiello, defeated East Orange Campus and North Plainfield, before losing to Newark Academy to move to an 11-7-2 record on the season.

Senior Miguel Ganhito, senior Nicholas Travers and junior Ethan Johns each had a goal in the 3-0 home win over East Orange Campus on Thursday, Oct. 24, in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game. Sophomore Julius Deputato and senior Miguel Lopez each had an assist and junior goalie Alex Leon made six saves.

Sophomore Jake Buccieri scored off an assist from Ganhito and sophomore goalie Daniel Echeverry made four saves in the 1-0 win at North Plainfield on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The Bengals lost at Newark Academy 1-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Livingston in an SEC-Liberty Division game.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon