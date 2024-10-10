Bloomfield HS boys soccer team enjoys more victories

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Senior Mateo Merced and freshman Jake Bucchieri each had a goal to lead the Bloomfield High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 overtime win over Technology, of Newark, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Watsessing Park.

Seniors Demarie Blue and Miguel Ganhito each had an assist, and sophomore goalie Daniel Echeverry posted four saves for Bloomfield.

In earlier action, the Bengals dropped a tough 2-1 overtime decision to state-ranked Seton Hall Prep, of West Orange, on Monday, Sept. 30, in West Orange.

Sophomore Julius Deputato scored at 24:45 of the second half to give the Bengals a 1-0 lead. Senior Daniel Pena assisted on the goal.

SHP answered to tie it 1-1 at 22:31 of the second half and won it on a goal by Daniel Dashkevich at 3:09 of overtime. SHP was ranked No. 10 in the state by the Star-Ledger and was ranked No. 3 earlier in the season.

The Bengals defeated Nutley, 1-0, on Monday, Oct. 7, at Nutley in overtime. Senior Miguel Ganhito scored the goal in overtime on an assist from sophomore Ryan Orlando. The Bengals improved to 6-5-1 overall. They are 4-1 in their last five games.

BHS head coach Mike Aiello commented about the team in those recent games.

“We played a great game against Seton Hall,” Aiello said. “Our keeper, Alex Leon, made a couple of big saves in the first half. We went up 1-0 on a goal by Julius Deputato, assisted by Daniel Pena. Daniel made a great run down the left side and crossed it to Julius, who brought it down in the box and shot it far post. I was really proud of the effort despite the loss.”

“Technology is always a well-coached team. We went up 1-0 after our press forced a turnover. Sophomore Jake Buccieri ran onto the ball in the box, beat a defender and scored the go-ahead goal. In overtime, we won the first ball in the box on a corner kick and senior Mateo Merced was able to connect and score the game-winner after it bounced around in the box.

“We are having a strong season against some very good competition. We were 2-4-1 after our first seven games, but have since gone 4-1 and are currently sitting at 6-5-1 on the season. We’ve got a nice mix of experience and youth on our varsity roster and have received contributions from everyone.”

The following are upcoming games:

Friday, Oct. 11: vs. Morris Hills, at Watsessing Park, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15: vs. Cedar Grove, at Watsessing Park, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18: vs. Bayonne, at Watsessing Park, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22: vs. Caldwell, at Foley Field, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24: vs. East Orange Campus, at Watsessing Park, 4 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon